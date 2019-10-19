Gunshots as rival cult groups clash at Obalende, Lagos

By David O Royal

Obalende area of Lagos State on Saturday morning was a no go area as rival cult groups reportedly clashed.

Gunshots were fired as people ran into different directions to save their heads from being shot.

It is also alleged that the clash might be between the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and drug peddlers in the area.

Residents and motorists have been asked to be wary of the area.

