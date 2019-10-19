Gunshots as rival cult groups clash at Obalende, Lagos

By David O Royal

Obalende area of Lagos State on Saturday morning was a no go area as rival cult groups reportedly clashed.

Gunshots were fired as people ran into different directions to save their heads from being shot.

It is also alleged that the clash might be between the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and drug peddlers in the area.

Residents and motorists have been asked to be wary of the area.

– Gunshuts rock the air, as rival cultists clash at Obalende ,Lagos. pic.twitter.com/zyuYZGpzfx — SubDeliveryZone (@SubDeliveryZone) October 19, 2019

I heard Obalende, Lagos is a no go area at the moment. A report had it that two rival cults are clashing. Any other contrary story? Please Be Safe! pic.twitter.com/90MGlkAdWl — Gbemi Dennis™ (@GbemiDennis) October 19, 2019

Something is going on in Obalende. People are running. Vehicles are turning back to third mainland bridge.

Cc @followlasg pic.twitter.com/RvWT6aW9g8 — Yemi (@Babygiwa) October 19, 2019

