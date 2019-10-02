Breaking News
Gunmen kill Delta community chairman

By Paul Olayemi, Sapele

The Chairman of Okirighre Community, who is also the Majority leader of Sapele Local Government Legislative arm in Delta State, Chief  Venture Kagbude has been killed by gunmen, believed to be armed robbers along the busy Warri – Sapele Road in the state.

Late Chief Venture Kagbude

Kagbude was said to have been returning to Sapele where he had gone to inspect a house he was building for his mother at Okuoke along Warri road with two other persons, when he was attacked by gunmen at Okwadede, close to the Sapele – Warri main road, at about 5 pm.

The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, Onome Onovwakpoyeya could not be reached as at the time of filling in this report, but a source at the Sapele area command confirmed the report saying “yes, they reported the issue”

 

Vanguard News

