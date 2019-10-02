Gunmen kill Delta community chairman

By Paul Olayemi, Sapele

The Chairman of Okirighre Community, who is also the Majority leader of Sapele Local Government Legislative arm in Delta State, Chief Venture Kagbude has been killed by gunmen, believed to be armed robbers along the busy Warri – Sapele Road in the state.

Kagbude was said to have been returning to Sapele where he had gone to inspect a house he was building for his mother at Okuoke along Warri road with two other persons, when he was attacked by gunmen at Okwadede, close to the Sapele – Warri main road, at about 5 pm.

The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, Onome Onovwakpoyeya could not be reached as at the time of filling in this report, but a source at the Sapele area command confirmed the report saying “yes, they reported the issue”

Queens College: LASG begins investigation into disease resurgence in Lagos schoolsMourning the passage of the Community Chairman Austin Ayemidejor, the Director of Asaba and Osubi International Airport described him as as a man of peace and wondered why peaceful men always end violently. “it is a sad news, a young man dreams to build a better society is cut short by gunmen, he will surely be missed”However a young woman said to be related to the late Community Chairman told Vanguard that Kagbude was killed by suspected assassins “he led the battle with the Local Government Chairman against cultism a few months ago, I am sure his death must have come from there” the lady who craved anonymity, wailed amidst tears.

