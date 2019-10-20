Gunmen kidnap assistant commissioner of Police in Kaduna

On 8:52 amIn Newsby

Gunmen have reportedly kidnapped the Area Commander, Suleja Area Command of the Nigeria Police Force, Mr Isa Rambo, around Kaduna, the PUNCH has reported, quoting a high ranking police source.

Akwa Ibom, child traffickers

Also read: We killed our victims, threw their bodies into river – Kidnappers

The source told newsmen that, “He was kidnapped around Kaduna and was on his way to Jos along with his driver when they were attacked and whisked away. The kidnappers have made contact with us and are demanding a ransom of N50m.”

Vanguard recalls that the Kaduna high way has been reported for all forms of vices from kidnappings, to banditry and herdsmen menace forcing travellers to opt for alternative means of transportation to avoid the Kaduna Highway.

The Police are yet to confirm the report. Vanguard has tried to speak with the spokesperson of the Kaduna Police Command but he is yet to respond to vanguard’s enquiry on the report.

Recall that similar event had happened in Delta state when a divisional police officer was kidnapped and a three million naira ransom was reportedly paid but the Police denied any ransom was paid.

Details later…

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.