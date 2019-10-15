Gulf of Guinea: Security team comes alive in 3months

By Godwin Oritse

IN a bid to secure oil and gas operations as well as fishery activities in the Gulf of Guinea, countries in the region have agreed to set up an expert working team that would implement resolutions reached at the just concluded Gobal Maritime Security Conference, GMSC, held in Abuja, last week.

Disclosing this to newsmen at the end of the conference, Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Dr. Dakuku Peterside, said that the team will be established within the next three months.

He also said that the team will be meeting every quarter to evaluate their performance in line with their set targets.

The setting up of the expert working group was one of the resolutions reached at the end of the conference just as it was resolved that Navies, Coast Guard and maritime law enforcement agencies in the Gulf of Guinea states should engage in regular joint maritime operation with their international partners to harmonize operational procedures, training standards and foster interoperability.

Other GMSC resolutions

The designation of maritime courts to handle cases of sea robbery, piracy and other maritime offences to ensure quick dispensation of cases in addition to capacity building and sensitization of judiciary on crucial relevant legislation and the implementation of the various strategies at continental, regional and national levels, were part of the resolutions reached at the conference.

It was also resolved that the Gulf of Guinea countries should explore alternative and innovative sources of funding for their maritime security and law enforcement agencies to enhance the effectiveness of their response to maritime incidents just as it was resolved that they should establish repeatable and documentable frameworks for inter-agency cooperation.

Other resolutions reached at the conference are: GoG States should engage in maritime spatial planning of coastal and urban areas to ensure that maritime security vulnerabilities are not created particularly in proximity to critical maritime infrastructure; GoG States should explore opportunities for maritime law enforcement through targeted engagement with coastal and fishing communities to support maritime security efforts; GoG States and the international community should put mechanisms in place to ensure that resources that are illegally harvested/explored in the GoG, including stolen oil and Illegal Unreported and Unregulated Fishery, are intentionally banned as was the case with the 'blood diamonds'.