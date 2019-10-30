Breaking News
Translate

Guinea Bissau president dissolves cabinet threatening looming polls

On 12:46 pmIn Foreignby
Guinea Bissau president dissolves cabinet threatening looming polls
Guinea-Bissau President José Mario Vaz

Vaz blamed an unspecified political crisis which he said had paralyzed state institutions and functioning of government.

A few days ago, the Prime Minister, Aristide Gomes, denounced what he called a coup attempt. And on Saturday, the police violently stopped an attempt by the opposition to demonstrate, killing one person and injuring several others.

This is the latest episode in a long power struggle between the president and the government of the small West African country of about two million people.

READ ALSO: Buhari, Guinea Bissau President in closed door meeting

The dismissal of the government has left Guinea Bissau in even more uncertainty. There are now doubts on whether can hold a planned presidential election at the end of November.

President Mario Vaz will face off against former prime minister Domingos Simoes Pereira who he dismissed in 2015. Pereira’s dismissal is what started the political impasse, which, regional bloc ECOWAS hopes can end with the November elections.

Independent since 1974, Guinea Bissau, a former Portuguese colony, is familiar with instability. It has already experienced four military takeovers, and sixteen attempted coups.

READ ALSO: ECOWAS to help secure Guinea Bissau’s November polls

Guinea Bissau president dissolves cabinet threatening looming polls

Guinea-Bissau President José Mario Vaz dissolved his council of ministers in a presidential decree announced on Monday.

Vaz blamed an unspecified political crisis which he said had paralyzed state institutions and functioning of government.

A few days ago, the Prime Minister, Aristide Gomes, denounced what he called a coup attempt. And on Saturday, the police violently stopped an attempt by the opposition to demonstrate, killing one person and injuring several others.

This is the latest episode in a long power struggle between the president and the government of the small West African country of about two million people.

The dismissal of the government has left Guinea Bissau in even more uncertainty. There are now doubts on whether can hold a planned presidential election at the end of November.

President Mario Vaz will face off against former prime minister Domingos Simoes Pereira who he dismissed in 2015. Pereira’s dismissal is what started the political impasse, which, regional bloc ECOWAS hopes can end with the November elections.

Independent since 1974, Guinea Bissau, a former Portuguese colony, is familiar with instability. It has already experienced four military takeovers, and sixteen attempted coups.

vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.