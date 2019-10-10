Guber polls: INEC to issue ‘appointment letters’ to ad-hoc staff

Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

As part of efforts to ensure transparency in the provision and management of welfare services for the 26, 000 ad- hoc staff deployed to Bayelsa and Kogi States for the November 16 governorship elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said on Thursday it would issue the personnel with appointment letters, stating their terms of reference and entitlements

.

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed when he made a stopover at the Commission’s office in Kogi/KotonKarfe Local Government Area of Kogi State, on his way to Lokoja, the state capital, for a stakeholders’ meeting ahead of the elections.

Yakubu said the Commission would effectively monitor the administration of funds meant for the welfare of its personnel.

He added that the decision would eliminate any opportunity for those entrusted with the funds to shortchange the staff.