Guber poll: INEC has not convinced Bayelsans of its impartiality – Dickson

Samuel Oyadongha – Yenagoa

BAYELSA State Governor, Seriake Dickson, said on Wednesday the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has not given a convincing reassurance of its impartiality in the November 16 governorship election in the state.

The governor said it was rather worrisome and shocking that INEC betrayed the confidence of the Bayelsa people by its collusion with security agencies to rig the last Presidential and National Assembly elections in parts of the state.

Dickson stated these while speaking on political developments in the state especially the forthcoming election in a live media chat in Yenagoa, the state capital.

He said: “The activities of INEC has not given confidence to Bayelsans. People were driven away from Nembe Bassambiri, and they allowed materials to go into volatile areas to declare manipulated results.

“INEC should do what is right rather than colluding with undesirable elements to perpetrate crime.

“The security agencies should do the right thing to return the displaced people of Nembe Bassambiri to their community so that they can vote in this election.

“I condemn the reign òf brigandage, in the Bayelsa East Senatorial District. Those who carry out the crimes are not facing trial, and that could have a multiplier effect on other areas.”

Dickson described the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a party in distress and challenged the governorship candidates to hold healthy debates on issues of governance to enable the electorate to assess their capabilities.

He said the decision of the APC leadership to give major appointments to defectors could only point to a party without people and structures and is unprepared for election in the state.

He advised Bayelsans to ignore the sponsored reports of defections into the APC, stressing that the elections are not about leaders but the people.

“I will support a debate between the two leading candidates. We are not arguing for and talking enough. Let them talk so that we can assess them. Running a government is a serious thing. It is beyond campaign slogans,” the governor added.

Vanguard