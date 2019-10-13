Breaking News
Grudges among musicians not healthy for music industry — PMAN President

On 1:40 pm

Voombalistic Uncle P, National President, Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN), says grudges among Nigerian musicians are not healthy for the music industry.

Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN) is an umbrella organisation that guide, protect and promote the interests of musicians in Nigeria.

Dr Obi Okwudili Casimir, popularly known as Voombalistic Uncle P, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, advised musicians to shun grudges to avoid resentment in their relationships.

“Grudges amongst musicians is not healthy for our industry and will only create further resentment in their relationships as musicians and may affect what we represent or present to the public.

“Being emotionally immature when composing or writing your songs means you can not control your emotions or reactions towards your colleagues.

“Having quarrel is a fact of life amongst best of friends but you don’t take it too hard on yourselves because it might graduate to what happened in the case of 2pac and Biggie.

“I advise we settle our differences internally if we have any, rather than taking them to the studio and then streets/homes. That doesn’t project us in good light,” he said.

NAN reports that Nigerian rappers Jude Abaga is popularly known as M.I and Olanrewaju Ogunmefun (Vector) are currently expressing grudges against each other in songs which had been trending on social media platforms.

The grudge, which reportedly began over supremacy in the rap category of the music industry, has been described as publicity stunts, while some saw it as a real disagreement between the two rappers which had been brewing over the years.

