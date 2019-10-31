Groups call for revamp of education sector

By Elizabeth Uwandu

Groups and interested parties in the education sector have called for an urgent revamp of the sector, saying the Federal Ministry of Education is not living up to its mandate of helping the citizens to realise their potentials and fostering a strong democratic and egalitarian society.

They stated this while airing their views on the state of education as the nation recently marked its 59th Independence anniversary.

For the Chairman, Senior Staff Union in Colleges of Education, Nigeria, SSUCOEN, AOCOED chapter, Comrade Wunmi Ombugadu, “Nigeria’s education sector has fallen to its lowest ebb with lack of investment in the sector; poor teachers’ welfare and obsolete curriculum.

“The education sector has deteriorated. What we experienced during our own time is not the same compared to public schools of today. Nothing like free textbooks and exercise books again. Discipline has disappeared. Teachers are no more encouraged because instructional tools are not readily available for them to perform their duties.”

Speaking further on the state of education in the country, a Consultant Physician/ Dermatologist, Dr Funmi Ajose, stated that the education sector needed a total revamp as it is no longer preparing its products for the future.

“Nigerian education system requires total re-branding. Starting from correct definition of what we mean by education and what outcome we anticipate at each level of education. Current curriculum is not geared towards the needs of the country; that’s one reason so many graduates are unemployed and unemployable in spite of gaping manpower deficit in virtually all levels of vocations.”

The founder, Education Rights Campaign, Mr Hassan Soweto, said until public education is restored, Nigeria should not be celebrating Independence.

“Besides the low budgetary allocation, falling standards and collapsing infrastructure, we have seen a spike in attacks on democratic rights of students and staff in the last few years.

“And the only way to begin to see improvement in the state of public education is for students and education workers to begin to organise to fight back.

This is why the ERC has launched a national campaign against education underfunding, commercialisation, fee hike, poor welfare condition on campuses, victimisation and other attacks on democratic rights. “ ERC founder stated.

