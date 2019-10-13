Group seeks reinstatement of dismissed policeman

By Dennis Agbo

THE Global Society for Anti-Corruption, GSAC, has petitioned the Nigeria Police Service Commission, PSC, asking for reinstatement of a dismissed policeman, Mr. Chukwudi Ibeosisi, who the group believes was hurriedly dismissed without establishing prema facie case against him.

The anti-corruption group is also driving down its demand with a valid court judgment which exonerated the victimized ex-policeman of any wrong doing in a matter that occurred in duty post in Enugu.

The dismissed Ibeosisi was alleged to have wrongfully shot a driver at a check point in Enugu, whom he however took care of the medical bills, but was dismissed, from Police Service even before he was dragged to a court that pronounced him not guilty of the charge against him.

GSAC President, Mr. Frank Ezeona said that the dismissed officer has cleared himself of every blame or remorse by taking up the medical bills and even offered the affected driver some money for damages, yet the driver was not assuaged.

Ezeona therefore asked the PSC to look into the court judgment that had set the policeman, Ibeosisi, free from encumbrances and reinstate him back to work for sake of justice.

In the petition, the ant-graft group said: “It is clear that Ibesosi Chukwudi, F/No. 462140 got the highest punishment in the cadre of punishments stipulated for officers that are found wanting. However, having been discharged and acquitted by a court of competent jurisdiction, it then behoves on the relevant authority to compensate him by reinstating him back to work based on the fact that he was not found guilty of the offence as charged which led to his dismissal. The case of arraigning him after footing the medical bill of the victim is vengeance taken too far.

“We passionately appeal to your good officers to exercise its discretion in favour of Ibesosi Chukwudi, F/No. 462140 and reinstate him back to service. Having borrowed heavily to foot the medical bill of the victim and expressed willingness to offer the victim compensation as damages for pains he suffered, which he refused and lastly acquitted by court.

“We passionately appeal to the conscience of the Honourable Chairman to reconsider the case of Ibesosi Chukwudi, F/No. 462140 dismissal and recall him back to service in the interest of justice, equity and good conscience.”

