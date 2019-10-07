Group hails sack of IST Chairman Idoko-Akoh

The Citizens Awareness Against Corruption and Social Vices Initiative (CAACASVI) has hailed the sacking of the Chairman of Investment and Securities Tribunal, Isaiah Idoko-Akoh over alleged corruption.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Monday, the group hailed President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajia Zainab Ahmed for their decisive and timely action.

The statement issued in Abuja on Monday was signed by Olumuyiwa Onlede, Executive Director of the CAACASVI.

“His sack is long overdue, and is in the best interests of the Nigerian capital market, economy, capital market stakeholders, investors, litigants, and staff of IST.

“We commend President Buhari and the Honourable Minister of Finance for harkening to our call and the recurring calls by staff of IST and other stakeholders for Idoko-Akoh’s sack.

“This singular act is another pointer that President Buhari is walking the talk in his avowed war against corruption. It is also a clear restatement to public officers, Nigerians and, in fact, the whole world, that in this war against corruption there are no sacred cows.

“As stakeholders in the anti-corruption war, we know that corruption will always fight back and that different sentiments and blackmail strategies will be employed by those who have vowed to toe the corrupt path.

“It is no wonder that Mr. Idoko-Akoh now claims that due process was not followed in his removal from office.

“He is the first political appointee who openly challenges the President’s power to remove him from office. His unfounded claims of innocence and dishonest lamentations should be ignored,”the group said.

It insisted that Mr. Idoko-Akoh was not elected as chairman of the Investments and Securities Tribunal (IST), but was so appointed at the discretion of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and can be fired at any time.

The group also held that with the volume of petitions piled against Mr Idoko-Akoh, it was surprised that he was not even sacked long ago.

The group maintained that many queries were issued againt the former IST boss, some of which he faile to reply, adding that many investigative panels also found him culpable.

The group therefore commended the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporation, Civil Technical and Recreational Service Employees (AUPCTRE) for notifying the Federal government and appropriate supervisory and anti-corruption authorities about Mr. Idoko-Akoh’s recurring corrupt acts, gross abuse of office, lawlessness among others. (NAN)

Vanguard