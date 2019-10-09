Gridlock: Motorists lament bad state of Ikotun-Cele road

By Daniel Nkwor

Motorists have lamented on the bad state of Ikotun-Cele road. The uneven surface and multiple potholes along Ikotun-Cele express way are driving motorists up to the wall with many preferring to take longer alternative routes.

The potholes and uneven surface are so bad that most vehicles including lorries are forced to slow down causing traffic to build up along the road especially during the peak hours.

Mr Akim a motorist said “They are so deep as well my whole car vibrates and crashes into it”.He went further by saying“some portions are so deep that he has no choice but to drive into it”.

“The Ikotun-Cele expressway is the shortest route to my house but I prefer taking alternative routes which turns a journey of 45minutes into a journey of 2hours”, said another motorist. He also used this medium to plead to the government to do something about the roads.

Mrs. Bridget, a resident in Jakande, said that many accidents on motorcycles happen on this road. She went further by saying, “we don’t have roads, that is why we abandon our cars at home and those that do will have to master the potholes. If they don’t do that, they may have themselves to blame”.

“Make government come help us”, pleaded Mohammed, who operates a commercial motorbike on Ikotun-Cele road. “See as everywhere be. When election comes, dem go come say make we vote. When we vote finish,we no go see dem until another election time. We dey suffer for here, I swear…”

With the onset of rains in Lagos, gridlocks have only gotten worst. The craters deepen and widen and the potholes become rivers.

Vanguard Nigeria News