Greensprings School Tackles Stress with Community Connect Initiative

In an effort to promote healthy living among its community, Greensprings School has introduced an initiative called “Community Connect.”

The increase in cases of mental health, high-stress levels and flickering blood pressure among Lagosians have made wellness a top priority.

The initiative provides an opportunity for the members of the school’s community to engage with one another in a more relaxed environment, through exercise, dance, sports, board games, hands-on vocational skills and other fun activities.

At the maiden edition of Community Connect, which was held on Saturday, 28 September 2019, at the Lekki campus of Greensprings School, the focus was on dance-aerobics.

The session was attended by parents of Greensprings School students, invited guests, families and friends of the school, as well as students.

The session kicked off at 7:30 am and lasted for about one hour, with a variety of dance routines and vigorous body movements.

Participants were highly engaged throughout the dance-aerobic session as they were guided by experienced instructors, who carefully blended choreography with trendy music, making it extremely enjoyable for everyone.

The session was wrapped up with light refreshments and wellness check by the medical team from Total Health Trust.

Mrs. Feyisara Ojugo, the Head of School at Greensprings’ Lekki campus, expressed her satisfaction about the dance-aerobic session.

She said, “I am convinced that both the parents and children thoroughly enjoyed the session, because they actively participated throughout the session, without getting tired.

The Community Connect will be a monthly programme in Lekki campus and the focus will be on something unique for every month.

Our plan is to extend this initiative to other campuses of Greensprings School in the near future.

“We believe that subsequent editions will be more exciting as we’ll be adding some more activities to the dance-aerobics, such as; getting daddies to play football and basketball with their sons; discussing the needs of a girl child with mummies, learning how to ride a bicycle, Man O’ War obstacle games and tennis clinics etc.

The Greensprings Community Connect initiative is open to parents within the school’s community. External parents are also welcome to join the community connect initiative by reaching out to the school’s admin office to confirm the next date.