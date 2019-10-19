Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, on Saturday described a former Head of State, Gen.Yakubu Gowon (retd), as a rare gift to the state, Nigeria and the world at large.

Lalong, in his 85th birthday greetings to the former Nigerian leader and signed by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Macham, said Gowon’s lifestyle and enormous sacrifices toward nation-building and global peace were exemplary.

He said: “Gen. Gowon is a distinguished statesman, gentleman, prayer warrior and bridge builder.

“Continue to provide inspiration and hope for the nation as it wades through its challenges.

“While wishing you good health, God’s grace, and divine strength, I urge you not to relent in deploying your wealth of experience and knowledge in the pursuit of unity and national integration.”

The governor also said that Gowon’s sense of duty and responsibility throughout his military career and other national and international assignments remained a shining example for generations to come. (NAN)

Vanguard