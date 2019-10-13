Governors that steal public funds need God’s deliverance ―Nasarawa gov

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State says any person elected as governor of a state has no justification to steal public funds.

Sule stated this during the closing ceremony of the 23rd National Quranic Recitation Competition organised by the Jamaatul Izalatul Bid’ah Wa Ikamatus Sunnah (JIBWIS) on Saturday in Lafia.

According to him, any person elected as governor and is found to be stealing public funds, required God’s deliverance.

He said governors were well provided for in the scheme of things, and as such, only a diabolic governor would resort to stealing public funds.

“When I assumed office as governor, I realised that only those who have no true knowledge about God could steal or that their major preoccupation is to steal public funds.

“Any person who is a governor and is stealing public funds, then such a person is in need of God’s deliverance,” he said.

The governor called on scholars and other educated elite to join politics in order to help to bring sanity to the system.

He dismissed insinuations that one must be wealthy before joining politics, stressing that as long as religious scholars kept avoiding politics, then they should be prepared to elect leaders who would betray their trust.

He called on Islamic scholars not to relent in telling the people the truth, even at the risk of rejection.

Sule also urged them to aspire for political leadership positions.

Sheikh Sani Jengre, National Chairman, Council of Ulama of JIBWIS, charged Muslims to be law-abiding, stressing the importance of seeking both Quranic and western education.

Jengre decried the level of moral decadence in the country’s educational system, especially with recent reports of sexual harassment of female students in some universities.

He urged university lecturers to put the fear of God in their work and to henceforth desist from molesting both their male and female students.

NAN reports that Mubarak Abdulkarim from Niger, emerged the overall winner of the national Quranic recitation competition, carting away a brand new Toyota Siena Bus as well as a cash prize of an unspecified amount.

Dignitaries that graced the occasion included Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Ahmed Wase, and some other members of the House of Representatives.

Others were traditional leaders led by the Emir of Lafia rtd. Justice Sidi Bage.

Winners of the various categories of the competition carted away various prizes including cars, motorcycles, electronics and cash.

