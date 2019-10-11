Governor Wike returns after official visit to Addis Ababa

After negotiating for permanent flights of Ethiopian Airlines to Port Harcourt International Airport, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike is back to Rivers State.

Governor Wike was in Addis Ababa on Wednesday and Thursday to discuss issues relating to permanent flights to Port Harcourt by Ethiopian Airlines.

Already, Turkish Airlines is plying the Port Harcourt route, courtesy of the Wike touch.

Governor Wike said in Addis Ababa: “As we, therefore, consolidate on our achievements, we want to also focus on making Port Harcourt city a regional air transport hub through the private-public partnership approach while leveraging on the existing aviation infrastructure and related market and other advantages of the State.”

