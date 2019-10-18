Governor Wike declares support for indigenes who invest in Rivers State

Simeon Nwaka

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared that he will continue to support those who invest in the state with a view to strengthening the economy for the good of Rivers people.

Commissioning Vino Imperium in Port Harcourt on Friday, Governor Wike said that Rivers Indigenes who invest in the state are true lovers of the state and people.

He said: “I am here to support Dr. Abiye Sekibo for this investment. It gives me pleasure anytime Rivers people invest in the state. These investments generate employment for our people.

“He has supported the economy of the State, instead of standing aloof to de-market the state like others do”.

He explained that Rivers people need to continue investing in the state because even after his constitutionally approved second term, the state will remain constant.

“After my second term, another person will become Governor. Rivers State is constant and that is the reason why it should not be de-marketed by any Rivers son or daughter “, he said.

The Governor called on Rivers people to patronise the new recreational facility, for it to stabilise and grow.

In his remarks, Imo State Governor, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha said his visit to the facility is symbolic as it will cement the relationship between Rivers and the Imo States.

He said that his victory during the election was made possible because Governor Wike rescued the PDP and created a platform for Imo people to vote into power.

Chairman of Vino Imperium, Dr. Abiye Sekibo said that he decided to set up the facility because of the “Invest in Rivers ” Campaign of Governor Wike.

He said that the facility is the first of its kind in the state. He said wines in the facility are carefully selected to serve the good people of Rivers State.

The Commissioning programme attracted notable personalities from across the country.

vanguard