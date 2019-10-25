Governor Obiano finally visits victims of Onitsha tanker fire accident

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

Governor Willie Obiano yesterday assured victims of Upper Iweka tanker fire, which raised some houses, Plazas, shops and traders goods at Amobi and Emeodi Streets, Zik Avenue and some shops at Ochanja Central Market, Fegge Onitsha that his government will not abandon them

Governor Obiano who spoke through his Deputy, Dr. Nkem Okeke whom he sent to visit the trades and landlords, visited the fire accident scenes at Amobi and Emeodi Streets and Ziks Avenue where he told the traders and their landlords that he has started the compilation of lists of the victims for compensation.

The Governor’s Obiano’s visit is coming one day after the victims took their protest to the Onitsha South Local Government Chairman Prince Emeka Asoanya, over alleged diversion of government officials and well-placed individuals and their gifts to the victims, by some elements in Ochanja Central Market.

Governor Obiano also promised that he will make available fire trucks that will be stationed on Amobi and Emeodi streets by Zik Avenue, just as he will dig a borehole in some strategic places for water to be available for whatever it will be needed for in future.

Meanwhile, the affected victims of the Onitsha fire disaster at Amobi, Emeodi Street, and Ziks Avenue have thanked Governor Obiano for having listening ears towards their plight, saying that one day after egg their protest, the governor sent his deputy to come and interact with them.

Spokesman of the victims and one of the owners of the plazas Mr. Anthony Okonkwo helandlordsothe wish to thank Governor and his deputy Dr. Okeke for not neglecting them even when wrongly impressions are being and rumours are being peddled that the traders are not happy with the Governor.

“We must commend Governor Obiano for heeding to our cry of negligence, by sending his Deputy Governor Dr. Nkem Okeke to visit and commiserate with us.

“We appreciate your deep kindness and promise that the State Government must do something for us as help, as we rebuild the destroyed shopping plazas and businesses so we get back on our feet as quickly as possible.

“Our heartfelt appreciation goes to Igwe Nteje and all in your entourage who felt and shared our pain, that what was wrongly tagged ‘Ochanja market fire disaster was actually a monumental conflagration that totally burnt and destroyed the buildings and shopping plazas in ochanja area, particularly numbers 59b Amobi Street, 58 Amobi Str, 56 Amobi, 53 Amobi Str, 23 Emodi Street, 24 and 25 Emodi Str and some few shops at Ochanja market along Zik’s Avenue

“The two gates leading to both sides of Ochanja market through Amobi and Emodi Street were not affected by the fire incident.

“We also appreciate your promise to provide station fire fighting equipment and vehicles at strategic points around the market to contain future mishaps.

“Your visit to us on the ninth day of the fire debacle has finally wiped away our tears, and we rest assured that our colleagues who died in the preventable incident will go home in peace.

“As you were informed by our spokesman, Mr. Okonkwo, the Onitsha Local Government Chairman who visited us on October 24, 2019, will give you the actual fact concerning the buildings and shopping plazas affected, as he followed and walked with us to all the affected sites.

“We now know we have a father in Governor Obiano, the business community of Onitsha is behind your good Government.

“We want to use this opportunity to call on our President Mohammed Buhari, the international community, Non-Governmental Organizations NGOs and well-meaning Nigerians to come to our aid, we pray that the souls of the departed in this inferno rest in peace.”

