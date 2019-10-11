Governor Ihedioha invites little Wisdom for Breakfast

…Adopts Him for life

Governor Emeka Ihedioha this morning had breakfast with little David Wisdom Uchechukwu who made a wonderful recitation during the 2019 Independence Day celebration at Ikeduru Local Government Area.

Wisdom became the Cynosure of all eyes and the Governor in his unusual manner of celebrating and rewarding excellence dimmed it necessary to celebrate and encourage him.

The Governor also adopted the little Wisdom as a son and promised to train him all through his life.

Wisdom who hails from Ikeduru was accompanied by the Ikeduru Interim Management Committee Chairman, Dr A.C. Opara, His Parents Mr and Mrs David Osuagwu, Her Teacher, Ehiri Joy Godfrey, and the young man who released the video, Akujor Micheal, the New Media Aide to the LGA Chairman.

