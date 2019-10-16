Gov Sule nominats NUJ Chairman, 14 others as commissioner nominees

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State Wednesday submitted names of 15 commissioner nominees including the state Chairman of NUJ, Dogo Shammah to the state House of Assembly for screening and confirmation as members of the state executive council.

The speaker of the House, .Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi announced this on the floor of the house after the Majority leader of the house, Alhaji Tanko Tunga (APC-Awe North) submitted the commissioner nominees on behalf of Gov. Abdullahi Sule at the floor of the house in Lafia.

The commissioner nominees are, Ahmed Baba Yahaya (Toto LGA) Philip Dada former SSG (Karu LGA), Othman Bala Adam (Keffi LGA), Dr Abdulkarim Abubakar Kana (Kokona LGA), Obadiah Boyi (Akwanga LGA) Yusuf Aliyu Turaki (Awe LGA), Dr Salihu Ahmad Alizaga (Nassarawa Eggon LGA),

Others are Dogo Shammah (Wamba LGA), Prof.Otaki Allahnanah (Keana LGA), Haruna Ogbole Adamu (Obi LGA), Ibrahim Musa Ekye (Doma LGA), Mrs Fati Jimeta Sabo (Nasarawa LGA), Abubakar Muhammed Imam(Lafia LGA), Hajiya

Also nominated are Halima Ahmadu Jabiru(Lafia LGA) and Mohammed Bashir Aliyu(Lafia LGA),” he said.

The Speaker Ibrahim Balarabe who directed the nominees to submit 30 copies of their Curriculum Vitae (CV) before Friday, October 18th said thè house will commence screening from Monday, October 21st to Tuesday Oct.22.

“Those to appear for screening on Monday, Oct 21st according to the speaker are the nominees from Toto, Karu, Keffi, Kokona, Akwanga, Awe, Nassarawa Eggon, Wamba and Keana

He added that those to appear for screening on Tuesday, Oct 22nd are the nominees from Obi, Doma, Nasarawa and they three nominees from Lafia Local government,” he said.