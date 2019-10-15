By Chris Onuoha

All is set in anticipation for the glamorous moments as the 7th Edition of Africa-Nigeria prestigious “Democracy Heroes Awards”, holding 16th of October, at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja will honour, recognise and decorate the distinguished contributions of Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, Kwara State first Lady; Mrs Olufolake Abdulrazaq; FCT Minister of State, Hajiya Ramatu Tijani; Chairman FIRS, Dr. Babatunde Fowler; President of Transcorp Hillton, Valentine Ozigbo among others.

The 2019 Democracy Heroes Awards and event will witness the presence of distinguished personalities, representatives of international and national organizations, as well as leaders across several sectors of government in Nigeria

For over 6years, Face of Democracy Nigeria(FDN) Organization has been rewarding those who have made earnest and positive contributions to the growth of democracy in Nigeria and Africa. Tomorrow, the historic Democracy Heroes Awards, will be Decorating 20Awardees across public and private sectors.

The 7th Edition is themed, “Reigniting The Greatness Of Our Nation”. The classy award event feature several eventful and entertaining activities, which cuts across comedy, music, drama and a whole lot more. According to the organizer and President of the FDN organization, King Fajag, he assured Nigerians, that the 7th edition will be momentus, as regards the historic proclamation and constitutional amendments, upholding the victory of MKO Abiola as the first democratically elected President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria by the Government of Muhammedu Buhari.

He noted that his team is committed and prepared to deliver one of the best and most applauded award event in the history of Nigeria, stressing that all hands are on deck to ensure that Awardees, Guests and every well meaning Nigerian appreciate and are encouraged to become Agents of true Democracy in Nigeria.

Vanguard