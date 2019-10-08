Breaking News
Gov. Sani Bello sends list of 17 Commissioners to House of Assembly

Wole Mosadomi – Minna

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has sent a list of 17 commissioners to the State House of Assembly for consideration and approval.

In a letter sent by the Governor to the House yesterday, the Speaker, Barrister Abdullahi Bawa Wuse said the submission of the list was in line with section 192 subsection 1 of the 1999 constitution as amended.

The submission of the list is coming four months after the Governor had been sworn in for a second term.

Eight out of the seventeen nominees had served as Commissioners in the first tenure of the present administration.

The nominees include Nasara Dan Mallam, Zakari Abubakar, Haliru Jikantoro, Abdul Malik Sarkin Daci, Mukhtar Nasaleh, Ramatu Yardua, Ibrahim Panti, Hannatu Saleh.

Others are Mustapha Jibrin, Yusuf Suleiman, Emmanuel Umar, Mohammed Idris, Tanko Zakari, Sunday Kolo, Haruna Dukku, Mamman Musa and Maku Sidi.

The Speaker said the list will be looked into at the Executive Session of the House before fixing a date for the screening of the nominees.

