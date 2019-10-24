Gov. Sani Bello recruits 2,510 teachers, 320 unskilled staff to boost education in Niger state

The Niger State Universal Basic Education Board (NSUBEB) has made public the list of 2,510 teachers and 320 unskilled staff recruited by the state government to boost the deficit of teachers in primary schools across the state.

The statement enjoined all applicants who sat for the written and oral examinations to check their names in their various local government areas across the state from tomorrow 25/10/2019.

The statement signed by the public relations officer of the Board comrade Idris Kolo added that the appointment will take effect from 2nd November 2019 and urged all the successful applicants to collect their offer of appointment and commence documentation immediately.