Gov Emmanuel advises youths against using social media to insult leaders

Governor Udom Emmanuel has condemned the habit of using social media platforms to insult people in positions of authority by some youths.

Emmanuel said poor upbringing of children was responsible for the unruly behaviour some youths exhibit on social media.

The governor stated this while addressing the congregation of Grace Family also known as Commonwealth of Nations, during the dedication of Rev. Patrick Edet’s daughter, little Miss Mbiet-Yaweh, at Ibom Hall, IBB Avenue, Uyo.

Governor Emmanuel urged parents to redouble their efforts in their responsibility of raising their children in the way that pleases God has again been reemphasized.

He regretted the lackadaisical attitude shown by some parents in the upbringing of their children, saying that the consequences of such negligence are the youth restiveness, deviance, and lawlessness experienced in the society.

“I also want to use this service to please talk to parents, if you have lived up to your responsibility to your children, my job would have been fifty per cent done, because it is the attitude of every single child that will determine the level that child can go to. Your attitude determines your altitude. If you have the mindset and the right passion, success can never be far from you”, the Governor stated.

Also read:

Governor Emmanuel urged children to be respectful to constituted authorities, their parents as well as elders.

The Governor noted that if Christians could live by God’s ordinances, the society would be much better and progressive than it is now and enjoined Christians to indulge in acts that attract blessings from God.

Quoting from 2 Thessalonians Chapter 3 verses 1 through 3, Governor Emmanuel implored the church to continue praying for Nigeria and the State, saying “pray for us that the word of God may have a free course in our country and in this state and that God Himself will be glorified and deliver the state from unreasonable men who have no faith”.

Governor Emmanuel thanked God for the gift of the baby to the family of Reverend and Mrs Edet, praying that the baby, Mbiet-Yahweh, would be a point of contact for the blessing of Akwa Ibom children and made a personal donation of a bus to the church choir.

In their appreciation, Rev. Patrick Edet and wife Inyene, praised God for his benevolence and expressed appreciation for the gift of the baby to the family.

Rev. Edet thanked the Governor, guests and the congregation for making the day memorable, adding that his Ministry will never stop praying for Governor Emmanuel and the State.

In his sermon, Rev. Joe Olaiya of Living Faith Foundation a.k.a Chapel of Grace, Alheri Camp, Kaduna State, emphasised the need for parents to entrench the fear of God and obedience to God’s commandment in their children for a blessed future.

Rev. Olaiya said that for the society to witness peace, the fear of God and obedience to divine guidance should be embraced and people should delight greatly in doing what pleases God to receive salvation.

He maintained that God created man in His image to glorify and honour him, explaining that anyone who anchors his trust on God can never be ashamed and urged families to dedicate themselves to serving God in obedience to his ordinances.

The cleric described as satanic deceit attempt to propagate that man is a product of evolution whereas God created man in His image to glorify and honour him, admonishing that anyone who anchors his trust in God can never be ashamed.

The highpoint of the service was the dedication of the baby amidst songs and merriments from the parents and the congregation as witnessed by the Secretary to the State Government Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem, State PDP Chairman Obong Paul Ekpo, State Executive Council members, House of Assembly members and Political Stalwart.

Vanguard