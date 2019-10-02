Gov. Bagudu promises more roads, social amenities in Kebbi

Kebbi Governor, Abubakar Bagudu has promised to construct more roads and provide social amenities across the 21 local government areas of the state.

Bagudu made the promise while briefing newsmen on Tuesday in Birnin Kebbi, on Nigeria’s Independence Day celebration.

He pledged his administration’s commitment to construct more roads, build more schools and housing units to support the population.

“We have constructed roads in Amrusa, Zoro town, Gwadankwaji township, Bayan Kara and Bayan Tasha.

”We are proud of our records that we have put roads in Argungu township, Zuru, Yauri and others local government areas in the state,” he said.

Bagudu also said the state government had awarded a contract of about N2 billion for the rehabilitation and upgrade of Duku water works, to ensure that water gets to more areas in the state capital.

He said: ”We have put infrastructure in the towns around the state capital because that is where many low income earners, particularly workers live.

“My government has rehabilitated the market that was gutted by fire and we have also constructed another market in Amrusa which was inspected by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

”We have equally invested about N2 billion in a new town behind Queen Amina Abubakar Secondary School.

“The infrastructure has been completed and I have allocated land so that there will be enough room for expansion in the state”.

The governor disclosed that a committee had been inaugurated by the government for the Argungu International Fishing Festival expected to hold in 2020.

The Argungu international fishing festival, which attracts tourists from across the world, was last held in 2009.

Vanguard News Nigeria