Gov Abiodun vows to demolish Amosun Model College 

B James Ogunnaike

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has disclosed that he will demolish the Model College at Ilaro in Yewa South Local Government Area of the State constructed by the immediate past administration of Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

Abiodun, who made the disclosure at the town hall meeting for the 2020 Budget of the Ogun West Senatorial Districts held at Ilaro, the demolition followed a recommendation by the committee set up to review contracts awarded by Amosun government that the Model College has some structural deficit cries.

He disclosed that the school would be reconstructed and converted to Vocational and Technical College to boost human capital development in the state.

He said, “That is why we are committed to ensuring that the commonwealth used in building capital projects do waste, irrespective of who made that investment”. “Those investments were made on our behalf with our sweat, with our money. This is not about trying to witch hunt anybody. You did not vote for me to witch hunt anybody, you voted for me to give you good governance”. “You will notice that our government has converted one of the model schools in Kobape to a Tech Hub. We will establish a tech hub in each senatorial district of the State”.

“Unfortunately, the Model school in Ilaro is the only one that has been classified as being structurally defective In fact, it has been recommended for demolition and reconstruction. We are going to do something about that but we will also make sure that you have something like that here that will serve the purposes of technical and vocational education training centre”. “This is to underscore that we are very particular about human capital development and there are so many other thongs that our government also plans to do”. He promised to resuscitate the. moribund Gateway Hot at Ota for optimism Service delivery. On the appointment of cabinet members, Abiodun assured women fold that his government will give about 40% to 50% of appointments to women. In his remark, the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the 2019 general elections in Ogun State, Prince Gboyega Nasir Isiaka charged the State Government to Declare state of emergency of all roads in Ogun West Senatorial Districts, He appealed to Governor Abiodun to open up the Zonal through massive construction and rehabilitation of roads in the area While describing governance as a two way thing, Isiaka appealed to indigenes of the Zonal to support government through prompt payment of taxes and leaves, positing that only this will ensure rapid development of the state. Speaking at the town hall meeting, the Olu of Ilaro and Paramount ruler of Yewaland, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle pledged continued support and cooperation of his people to Abiodun led government in the state.