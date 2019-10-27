Golden Eaglets’ victory excites Buhari, urges them to go for ultimate trophy

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Golden Eaglets of Nigeria over what he described as a ‘fantastic beginning’ in the group’s opening match of FIFA U-17 World Cup in Brazil.

The Nigeria Under-17 football team opened the championship with a 4-2 win over Hungary on Saturday, signalling their readiness to win the FIFA Championship for an unprecedented sixth time.

Also read:

The President, in a message to the team after the spectacular performance, praised the boys for the determination to excel which they displayed throughout the match in spite of the brilliant performance of their opponents.

The President’s spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, quoted the president as saying: ”It was a wonderful display that I am very proud of.

“You showed that there is nothing that cannot be achieved with determination and perseverance.

“I have followed your journey leading to your arrival in Brazil for the competition. I have equally noted your determination and confidence throughout your preparations.

“I have no doubt in my mind that you are determined to win the competition for an unparalleled sixth time.”

Garba stated that President Buhari had assured the Golden Eaglets of his continuous personal support and that of Nigerians for the entire period of the tournament.

He also urged the team to continue demonstrating the resilient spirit of the Nigerian, and bring the cup home, adding that he would personally be monitoring their progress in the tournament.

The president equally congratulated the handlers of the team, urging them to be sensitive to the needs of the youngsters in their burning desire to bring victory and honour to their fatherland.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in the other match of the opening day, host nation Brazil pounded Canada 4-1 in Brasilia.

Nigeria will go up against Ecuador in their next match on Tuesday at the same venue.

Victory is certain to take the Eaglets to the Round of 16, ahead of their final Group B encounter with Australia.

Vanguard