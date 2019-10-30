Golden Eaglets’ victory, a lesson in resilience, says President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has applauded the performance of the Golden Eaglets in their second game at the ongoing Under 17 FIFA World Cup competition in Brazil, on Tuesday.

The Golden Eaglets won the match by 3-2 after they had trailed Ecuador by 1-2, 15 minutes to the end of the match.

President Buhari, in a statement by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina in Abuja, said: “The fact that the youngsters never gave up, and turned the table against their opponents, is a lesson in persistence and resilience.”

The president recommended the can-do spirit displayed by the young boys to Nigerians, urging them to display such in all areas of endeavour, and in national development.

While wishing the Eaglets well in their final group match against Australia, which may well be a formality, Buhari pledged government support to the team, as they strive to win the Under 17 World Cup yet again, thus confirming Nigeria’s position as a global power at that level.

With the win against Ecuador, Nigeria remains top of Group B and will face Australia in their last group game on Nov. 1.

