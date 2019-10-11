Glenfiddich Mavericks experimental night returns to Lagos

By Benjamin Njoku

It will be a day of fun on Friday, October 18, 2019 as the ‘Glenfiddich Mavericks Experimental Night’ returns to Nigeria’s commercial capital with a big bang.

Famous for creating a concert-like atmosphere where people can socialize against the backdrop of great music, whisky and specially curated musical performances, this year’s rendezvous will feature renowned musical icons and true mavericks including Femi Kuti, Flavour, Bez and The Compozers (all the way from the UK).

Last year, the premium single malt whisky tokentertainment and artistry several notches higher by introducing its experimental series – a series that builds on the brand’s age-long tradition of innovation and consistently pushing the limits of consumer experience.

Famed for always creating experiences that’s all about experimentation with trailblazers in the Nigeria music scene, ‘the Glenfiddich Mavericks Experimental Night,’ scheduled to hold at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace, Victoria Island, Lagos, promises a more electrifying and scintillating outing than last year.

Vanguard