By David Odama – Lafia

A coalition of women groups in Nasarawa state has advocated the establishment of a special scholarship scheme for the promotion of education of indigent girl children across the country.

The women consisting of Federation of Muslim Women Association of Nigeria, FOMWAN and National Association of Women Journalists, NAWOJ made the call during an advocacy rally in Lafia to raise awareness on the need to pay maximum attention to the education of the girl child in the state.

The women displayed placards with inscriptions such as Safer Schools for Girls; Educate A Girl Child, Educate the Nation, and Educate a Girl Today for Better Tomorrow among others.

Former Secretary to Nasarawa State Government and Assistant Zonal Coordinator of Federation of Muslim Women Association of Nigeria, FOMWAN in charge of Nasarawa and Niger states as well as the FCT Hajiya Zainab Ahmed stressed the need for a paradigm shift towards investing in the girl child considering their rich potentials.

Leader of FOMWAN in Nasarawa state Hajiya Rakiya Jibril pointed out that education of the girl child should not be seen as an option but a priority.

Nasarawa State Chairperson, National Association of Women Journalists, Comrade Hadiza Umar decried the high rate of out of school children, especially the girl child in the state.

Addressing the women, wife of the Nasarawa State Governor, Hajiya Silifat Abdullahi Sule called for stronger collaboration between government and civil society groups to promote the education of the girl child.

vanguard