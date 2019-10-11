Ghanaian rapper, Manifest, Simi team up for ‘Big Mad’

By Benjamin Njoku

Ghanaian rapper, Kwame Ametepee Tsikata, known on stage as M.anifest has teamed up with Nigerian female vocalist, Simi on a new song titled ‘Big Mad.’

The song interprets the struggles couples go through when the issue of infidelity sets in which leads to lack of trust and misunderstanding. The end result is cold feelings; keeping grudges, frequent fights and heated arguments that tend towards a breakup. The man involved however, having realized his mistakes and the fact that he took her for granted pleads that she lets bygones be bygones.

Produced by MikeMillzOnEm, the song is a combination of Afrobeat rhythms with a bit of hip-hop touch to maintain M.anifest in his comfort zone. Both musicians went soft on their delivering with Simi accusing M.anifest of cheating in their relationship. M.anifest agreed and asked if she is holding grudges over the mistakes that have been made in the past.

This single comes just a few days after the visuals for ‘Another Story’ by Burna Boy with M.anifest was released, the song is one of fans’ favourite off Burna Boy’s African Giant album.

Big Mad is expected to be featured on M.anifest forthcoming album. “Big Mad” saw Simi’s velvety voice in addition to the silky syncopation of the beats, brilliant rap lines and active rhythm bring out a banging vibe. M.anifest in his plea, however, pointed out that no one is immune to mistakes and so forgiveness should be considered in order to keep the relationship and if possible, restore it to its original state. The audio and video were released during the week on Boomplay and Trace TV respectively.

