Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Ghana trade union votes to ban made-in-Nigeria products following border closure

On 7:16 pmIn Business, Newsby

The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) is calling for a total boycott of all Nigerian products imported to Ghana.

Ghana trade union vote to ban made-in-Nigeria products following border closure

The move, the traders union believes, will force the Nigerian government to open up its land borders for foreign goods. Nigeria partially shut its borders since August.

According to Ghanaweb, Greater Accra Regional Secretary of GUTA, David Kwadwo Amoateng on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, Friday said the Nigerian government has not been fair to foreign traders.

In return, he expects the Ghana government to prevent Nigerian traders from bringing goods into Ghana, but that plea has fallen on deaf ears.

 

“Either somebody’s bread has been buttered or we are cowards. Government is not being fair to us,” he fumed.

Mr Amoateng cited how Dangote cement had taken over the market while local ones from GHACEM are suffering.

“Let’s boycott Nigerian products as payback to their government’s action. How can we be slaves in our own country?” he said.

Mr Amoateng argued that the issue, if not checked, could hamper the Continental Free Trade Area.

Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has appealed to Ghanaian traders to remain calm as it works with the Nigerian authorities to ease its ban on the exportation of Non-traditional products.

Vanguard Nigeria News

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.