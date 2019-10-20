Ghana trade union calls for boycott of Nigerian products as payback to government’s action

…as Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration appeals to Ghanaian traders to remain calm

The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) is calling for a total boycott of all Nigerian products imported to Ghana.

The move, the Ghana trade union believes, will force the Nigerian government to open up its land borders for foreign goods. Nigeria partially shut its borders since August.

According to Ghanaweb, Greater Accra Regional Secretary of GUTA, David Kwadwo Amoateng on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, Friday said the Nigerian government has not been fair to foreign traders.

In return, he expects the Ghana trade Union and Ghana government to prevent Nigerian traders from bringing goods into Ghana, but that plea has fallen on deaf ears.

“Either somebody’s bread has been buttered or we are cowards. Government is not being fair to us,” he fumed.

Mr Amoateng cited how Dangote cement had taken over the market while local ones from GHACEM are suffering.

“Let’s boycott Nigerian products as payback to their government’s action. How can we be slaves in our own country?” he said.

Mr Amoateng argued that the issue, if not checked, could hamper the Continental Free Trade Area.

Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has appealed to Ghanaian traders to remain calm as it works with the Nigerian authorities to ease its ban on the exportation of Non-traditional products.

Vanguard Nigeria News