Ghana police arrest 13 Nigerian sex workers

Police in the Northern Region of Ghana have arrested 13 Nigerian commercial sex workers after a Wednesday dawn swoop.

The suspects have been handed over to the Immigration Service.

The police operation forms part of a general action by the Tamale metropolis to clamp down on activities of commercial sex workers which the assembly says has become a menace.

This is the third time such an operation has been conducted in the area with many of the suspects repatriated after investigations.

The Northern Regional Commander of the Immigration Service, Mr. Edward Kofi Owusu told Citi News that the Service is currently investigating which routes the sex workers entered the country through.

“Investigations are ongoing to establish their immigration status. We are very much interested in finding the trends the routs they used, the documents they used to enter the country, how they are living in the country and all that.”

Meanwhile, some of the sex workers have accused the police of extorting money from them.

One of them who spoke to Newsmen said some police officers make daily demands of GHS 5 from them.

“They were saying it is police money and when I ask them what it is for they just say I should just pay the money. Every day they take GHS 5. It is not as if I like this work but it is because of the safety of my junior sister. I have finished Senior High School,” one of the sex workers said.

