Germany’s unemployment rate rises to 5 per cent

Germany’s unemployment rate rose more than expected in October, data showed on Wednesday, suggesting that a manufacturing crisis in Europe’s largest economy is spilling over to the labour market.

Data from the Federal Labour Office showed the number of people out of work increased by 6,000 to 2.287 million in seasonally adjusted terms. That compared with the Reuters consensus forecast for a rise of 2,000.

The jobless rate held steady at 5.0 per cent, slightly above the record low of 4.9 per cent reached earlier this year, Reuters report.

“The recent economic weakness is leaving its marks on the job market. But all in all, it still proves to be robust,” Labour Office head Detlef Scheele told Reuters.

