Breaking News
Translate

Germany’s unemployment rate rises to 5 per cent

On 4:15 pmIn Foreign, Newsby
Germany's unemployment rate rises to 5 per cent
German Chancellor, Angela Merkel (Centre).

Germany’s unemployment rate rose more than expected in October, data showed on Wednesday, suggesting that a manufacturing crisis in Europe’s largest economy is spilling over to the labour market.

Data from the Federal Labour Office showed the number of people out of work increased by 6,000 to 2.287 million in seasonally adjusted terms. That compared with the Reuters consensus forecast for a rise of 2,000.

The jobless rate held steady at 5.0 per cent, slightly above the record low of 4.9 per cent reached earlier this year, Reuters report.

ALSO READ: Poverty, unemployment, illiteracy, threats to democratic elections – INEC

Germany’s Unemployment rate 2004-2019. PHOTO: Statista

“The recent economic weakness is leaving its marks on the job market. But all in all, it still proves to be robust,” Labour Office head Detlef Scheele told Reuters.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.