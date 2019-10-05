Breaking News
Germany commits additional $4m to WHO in fight against Ebola

Germany, on Friday, committed additional money to the World Health Organisation (WHO) and African Union (AU) as part of efforts at fighting Ebola outbreak in Congo, Health Minister, Jens Spahn says.

Spahn said at a meeting with WHO representatives in the eastern Congolese city of Goma that Germany was giving a further four million euros (or 4.4 million dollars) to the global health body.

Germany is already the largest contributor worldwide to the WHO’s Ebola fund, having given 33.6 million euros since 2015.

He said Germany would provide the AU with an additional one million euros.

Spahn, who was on a trip to the region, said the main challenge was the security situation in eastern Congo, adding that many people could not be reached right now.“

Vanguard

