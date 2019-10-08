German defence minister visits soldiers in north-eastern Mali

German Defence Minister, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, on Tuesday, visited German soldiers serving with the UN in Mali to learn about their mission in the West African country.
The soldiers are based in Camp Castor in the north-eastern city of Gao as part of the UN’s MINUSMA peacekeeping mission, which is considered the most dangerous operation currently underway.
- Alleged N19.4bn fraud: Court fixes Dec. 11 to hear EFCC’s motion in Dasuki’s trial
- Police arraign sexagenarian, 4 others for allegedly tampering with IKEDC transformer
The north of Mali was temporarily controlled by militants and other rebel groups in 2012 following a military coup until France intervened militarily. Extremists still regularly carry out attacks.
MINUSMA is among the UN’s largest military missions, with 11,000 blue-helmet soldiers and more than 1,500 police officers and civilians stationed in Mali.
They are meant to support ceasefire agreements and trust-building measures. Germany is participating with 950 soldiers.
Source: NAN