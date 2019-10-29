General Abubakar calls for national peace, review of Nigeria’s foreign policy

By Victoria Ojeme

ABUJA: Former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar has called on the federal government to review Nigeria’s foreign policy to bring it at par with modern-day diplomatic realities.

The military general also called on Nigerians to work towards peaceful national co-existence.

General Abubakar, who is the Chairman of the occasion of the maiden annual lecture of the Association of Retired Career Ambassadors of Nigeria (ARCAN), urged the retired diplomats to sustain the momentum as the need arises on critical national issues, especially those of foreign policy.

The former head of state, who is also the Chairman of National Peace Committee said with accumulated experience and expertise of ARCAN, such intervention had become more imperative in the contemporary age of uncertainty and growing intolerance in internal relationship.

“I call on Nigerians to ensure that there is peace in the country because without peace, there wouldn’t be any ARCAN and without peace, there wouldn’t be progress,” Abubakar said.

According to him, the lecture is timely, considering these current times of uncertainty in global affairs.

Also speaking at the event, President of the association, Ambassador Oladapo Fafowora, said the decline in the quality of Nigeria’s Foreign Service and Foreign Policy made the lecture necessary in order to reset them and make them more effective.

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada, was also in attendance among others.