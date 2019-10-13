GenCos release 3,226MW of electricity to national grid

Electricity Generation Companies (GenCos), comprising gas-fired and hydro stations, said they released an average of 3,226 megawatts/hour of electricity into the national grid on Saturday.

This was contained in a daily energy report by the Advisory Power Team, office of the Vice President, a copy of which was obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday, in Abuja.

The report said that the electricity released by the GenCos was down by 480.8 megawatts from the 3,707 released on Friday.

It, however, said that 1,862 megawatts could not be generated due to unavailability of gas.

The report noted that no megawatt was generated due to unavailability of transmission infrastructure during the period.

Similarly, it said that 2,582.2 megawatts were not generated due to high frequency resulting from unavailability of distribution infrastructure.

According to the report, zero (0) megawatt was recorded as losses due to water management procedures.

The report revealed that the power sector lost over N2.1 billion on Saturday due to insufficient gas supply as well as distribution and transmission infrastructure.

On the sector reform/activities, it said that the dominant constraint for Saturday was high frequency resulting from unavailability of distribution infrastructure.

The report said that the peak generation attained on Saturday was 4,542.2 megawatts.