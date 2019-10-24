Gbagi bags Life Time Award from ACCE

The highest communication umbrella body for communication education and practice in Africa, the African Council for Communication Education (ACCE) has conferred her highest highest Life Time Award on the former Federal Minister of Education, Olorogun (Barrister) Kenneth Gbagi at the opening ceremony of ACCE national conference at the National Open University of Nigeria, Abuja.

The Vice-Chancellor of the National Open University of Nigeria, Abuja, Professor Abdulla Uba Adamu and the National President of the African Council for Communication Education, Professor Nnamdi Ekeanyanwun, both declared that Olorogun Gbagi as one of the most illustrious and upright Nigerian worthy of emulation.

The President of ACCE, Professor Nnamdi Ekeanyanwun described Olorogun Gbagi as a Nigerian committed to the growth and development of functional and sustainable education in Nigeria and upliftment and positive upward of Nigerians, especially the youths.

Professor Ekeanyanwu disclosed that this was the first time ACCE with the continental headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya, was giving this highest award to anybody in Africa and that the Governing Council of ACCE gave the award to Gbagi based on his positive, pragmatic and progress-oriented track records.

While presenting the Association’s most prestigious Life Time Award to Olorogun Gbagi, Professor Adamu said that Gbagi has shown abundance of patriotic evidence of patriotism to sustainable development in the nation’s education sector during his tenure as the Minister of Education.

He added that the former Minister established 13 federal universities and numerous colleges of education across the country.

The Vice Chancellor pointed the National Open University of Nigeria was also committed to the provision of quality education to Nigerians and that Gbagi stands for the provision of quality education in Nigeria. He added that the National Open University of Nigeria was committed to excellence just as Olorogun Gbagi has promoted the development of education in Nigeria.

While presenting the award to Olorogun Gbagi, Professor Adamu said the awardee had contributed significantly to the development of education in the country. He commended him for his entrepreneurial and administrative sagacity and prowess.

Reacting to the remarks of the Vice-Chancellor of the National Open University of Nigeria, Olorogun Gbagi promised that he would liaise with the appropriate authorities on how to look into the case of prisoners who have graduated from the National Open University of Nigeria and who are still undergoing their studies with a view to granting freedom.

He noted that prisoners who had subjected themselves to studying for degree while in prison indicated that they could become better citizens if granted pardon.

He added that prisons should serve as means of correction and not as punishment. He advised against the use of the digital media and digital tools for criminality and deviances.

Olorogun Gbagi dedicated the “award to the good people of Delta state and to every person who is committed to the upward mobility and movement of education in Nigeria”.

VANGUARD