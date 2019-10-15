‘Gbagi a detribalized industrialist worthy of emulation’

Former Minister of Education, Olorogun (Barrister) Kenneth Gbagi has been described as a detribalized politician, industrialist and philanthropist, worthy of national emulation.

The Coordinator of the Delta Political Vanguard, Comrade Isaac Avwokeme stated this following the conferment of the Distinguished Fellowship Award by the Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwash-Uku, Delta State, during the institution’s convocation ceremony.

Comrade Avwokeme disclosed that the conferment of the highest fellowship of the Polytechnic on Olorogun Gbagi is a remarkable mark of honour and a recognition of his commitment to national development through education as manifested during his tenure as Minister of Education.

The group pointed out that the award to Olorogun Gbagi alongside the former Governor of the State, Chief James Ibori and Chief Ned Nwoko by the Polytechnic showed that the Institution has good memory of those who have moved the institution forward and sense of appreciation in rewarding people who have contributed to the development of the nation.

Fintiri’s victory at tribunal is for democracy – PDP

The group which described Olorogun Gbagi as one of the greatest and most dedicated industrialist in Delta State called on him to use his wealth of experience in attracting development to the state.

The group also commended the State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa for his unrelenting commitment to the development of education and infrastructure in the state.

The group therefore urged Olorogun Gbagi and other awardees to support Governor Okowa in his giant and developmental stride as well as assist in the development of education in the State.

Earlier while speaking on behalf of the other awardees, Olorogun Gbagi had commended Governor Okowa for his determined commitment to the development of the State.

He noted that for the Governor to be personally present at the Convocation ceremony was a further indication of the Governor’s love for education. He added that the awardees were humbled to be awarded the highest fellowship by the Institution and promised that the awardees would reach back to the institution in a very short time to contribute significantly to the development of the institution.

VANGUARD