Gang of 12 thugs ambush newlywed couple with machetes, axe

‘We are both struggling to sleep and are watching the cameras all night waiting to see if someone knocks on the door.

‘I don’t know where we would be if we didn’t have each other.

‘Neil has been left feeling so guilty as he said that he should have protected me, but I wasn’t going to step back and watch.

‘The whole thing has been horrific these past few months, we can’t wait to have some answers.’

After the incident the couple’s son, who did not wish to be named, said the couple were leaving a friend’s house on The Grange estate just before 7pm, when they were ‘attacked from behind’ by a group of up to 12 people.

He said: ‘My mum and her partner were round at a friend’s house when they were confronted by this lad who started having a go at them.

‘He quickly drove away after they stood up to him and they thought nothing more of it.

‘Then as they were leaving the house, they were jumped from behind by this group with bats, machetes and even an axe.’

Humberside Police have arrested three people in connection with the incident.

A 27-year-old man is due to appear in crown court on Monday October 28 charged with a public order offence.

The other two people arrested have been released while police carry out further investigations.