Full Time: Manchester United 1 – 1 Liverpool

6: 23 pm: Full time (Man Utd 1 – 1 Liverpool)

6:11 pm: GOAL! Man Utd 1-1 Liverpool (LALLANA, 85 mins)

Half Time: Man Utd 1-0 Liverpool

Mane goal disallowed by VAR

5:13 pm: GOAL! Man Utd 1-1 Liverpool (MANE, 44 mins)

 

5: 06 pm: GOAL! Man Utd 1-0 Liverpool (RASHFORD, ’36)

 

5:02 pm: Man Utd 0-0 Liverpool (’32)

Andreas Pereira looks like he is a free man to take the run and convert a gaol for the home side. Oh no! He took off too early, the flag is up.

4:57 pm: Man Utd 0-0 Liverpool (’27)

Marcus Rashford collects the ball on the left and drives past three defenders into the area, but he runs out of steam and Alisson is able to gather the mis-hit cross.

4:51 pm: Man Utd 0-0 Liverpool (’21)

Man Utd found a decent chance to but Liverpool was quick to cover up. Marcus Rashford is on the ball and attempts to find Dan James on the left side, but the pass is straight at Joel Matip.

Manchester United starting XI

 

Liverpool starting XI

 

4: 30 pm: Match officially kicked off

