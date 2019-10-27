By Peter Duru

The Fulani Socio-cultural organization, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, MAKH, has apologized to the government and people of Benue state over herdsmen attacks and killings in the state in 2018.

National Secretary of the organization, Alhaji Alhassan Saleh, tendered the apology Saturday at a peace meeting brokered by the Chairman of Air Peace, Chief Allen Onyeama in Makurdi.

Alhaji Saleh who expressed the regrets of his association over the killings pledged to ensure peaceful coexistence and collaboration between herdsmen and farmers in the state.

“We are sorry for all that happened. Governor Ortom is peace-loving man who stood firmly for his people and I can assure you that our members will support and work with the peace initiatives of the Governor,” he said.

Responding, Governor Ortom said the “Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law was not enacted to chase anyone away from the Benue stats but to end the ceaseless killing of innocent people and encourage ranching which is the global best practice in animal husbandry.

“The law has provisions for the protection of both the farmers and herders so it is a win-win for all and it is not meant to promote crisis but to ensure peaceful coexistence.

“So anyone or ethnic group wishing to rear livestock in Benue state is free to come, acquire land and ranch according to the provisions of the ranching law without hindrance.”

Earlier Chief Onyema who harped the need for peaceful coexistence between farmers and herders in Benue State, explained that he personally brought Alhaji Saleh to broker peace between Miyetti Allah and the government and people of the Benue state.