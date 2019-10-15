Fuel subsidy is government financing inefficiency — Peter Obi

Vice-Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the 2019 general elections, Peter Obi said subsidy is government financing inefficiency on their own part.

Obi also called for improvement in infrastructure in the country to ease the suffering of Nigerians.

Obi made this call in an interview with Arise News, the Morning show in Lagos on Monday. He said that fuel subsidy was one of the exemplifications of cumulative leadership failure in Nigeria.

Mr Obi said that when proper empirical studies are carried out in Nigeria, the citizenry would discover that they are not enjoying subsidy of any kind in the country, rather they are enduring the tragedy of successive leadership that had failed over the years.

“When you talk about subsidy in Nigeria, you are talking about government actually financing inefficiency on their own part under the guise of ameliorating the suffering of the masses,” he said.

The former governor of Anambra State used a friend of his as an example, he said: “I have a friend who lives in a city in India. He drives 250 kilometres from where he lives to his place of work. Because he works from home, he visits the office about three times a week. It takes him about three hours. He pays a toll that is equivalent of N1,500.

“His car consumes about 16 litres of fuel. If it were to be in Nigeria, due to bad road and probably driving back and front because of highway robbers, he would use three times the same fuel for the same distance. At the end of the day, though he pays toll, he spends far less in India, without subjecting his car to wears and tears, and endangering his health.”

Using a Nigerian example, Obi said: “Likewise, I have friends who commute from Lagos to Ibadan, a journey of about 130 kilometres. They are not even sure how many hours it takes them – sometimes one hour, sometimes two, three, or four. Some have had cases to even sleep on the road because of the presence of all negative factors on our highways. Such a journey ends up using four times the normal fuel. Where then is the value of the so-called subsidy?”

Vanguard Nigeria News