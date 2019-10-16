Fuel hikes protests leave 6 dead, 1507 injured in Ecuador

The government of Ecuador has revealed that the protests by its citizens sparked by fuel price hikes have left six people dead and 1,507 injured.

A total of 1,330 people were arrested for protest-related crimes, such as vandalism, Interior Minister Maria Paula Romo said at a joint press conference with General Commander of the National Police Nelson Villegas.

A wave of protests took place on Oct. 3-13, following an Oct. 1 presidential decree that eliminated fuel subsidies and pushed up the price of gasoline and diesel, and public transit fares.

Of the 1,330 people arrested, 57 are foreign nationals, most of whom were released within 24 hours, said the minister.

As a result of the protests, 1,507 people were treated at public health facilities, including 435 police officers, Xinhua reported.

Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno agreed to repeal the decree on Sunday, after officials met for several hours with protest leaders.





The two sides agreed that the government will work on a new subsidy scheme that helps vulnerable groups better afford fuel.

Vanguard News Nigeria.