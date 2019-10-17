FRSC to prosecute corrupt officials

By Chinedu Adonu

In order to sanitize its operations, the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, will henceforth arrest and prosecute any of its officials who engage in extortion and other forms of corruption across the country.

The Corps Marshall of FRSC, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi who singled out one fundamental cankerworm which have eaten deep into the Corps, warned officers to desist from extortion.

Oyeyemi, who made this warning during the strategy Session with Unit Commanders at the Federal Roads Safety Academy in Udi, Enugu State on Thursday, said about seventy persons have been arrested and would soon be prosecuted.

He disclosed that the commission has synergized with Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission, ICPC and the Department of State Service, DSS, to curb the menace.

He disclosed that the commission would also examine very closely, some practices that have tended to take hold in the system that are actually harbinger of disruptive tendencies which if left to fret and not tackled, could derail the image of the Corps.

He also said the the Corps had also gone into partnership with the Akin Fadeyi Foundation, a private organization that reports corrupt practices by public institutions to help check activities of its officers.

“At this juncture, I must single out one fundamental cankerworm which seems to be eating into the corps gradually and systematically and this is the issue of extortion, both on patrol and in our various facilities which is giving the corps leadership concern.

“As its spread outlook is systematic, management has also strategized to approach it’s uproot in the best manners possible so as to leave no trace of any root that could sprout in the future. The commission went into synergy with ICPC and DSS to tackle this monster and a total number of 70 arrests have been made in that joint operation so far and those involved will soon be arraigned in the court”, He said.

Oyeyemi while interacting with newsmen, said that Federal Roads Safety Traffic Radio will commence its test transmission this week. And that the Academy would soon transmute into a degree awarding institution

He admonished participants to participate as intensely as possible such that the collective opinions would become strategic enough to address all issues that are already laid down and others that may become incidental.

Vanguard