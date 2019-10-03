FRSC impounds no fewer than 100 commercial tricycles in Kaduna

The Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC), Kaduna sector command, on Wednesday, in a special operations, impounded no fewer than 100 commercial motorcycles and tricycles over drivers license in Kaduna.

Mr Haffiz Mohammed, the Sector Commander, who made the diclosure after the special operation, said it targeted motorcyclists and tricycle operators without vehicle registration and number plates.

He said it was a nationwide operation to ensure that every tricycle or motorcycle operator was licensed.

“The order came into effect on August 1, but had to be postponed for more enlightenment and publicity.

“This is why we start the enforcement today having reached the deadline by the Federal Government.”

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the joint operation in Kaduna involved officials of Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corp, Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service, Police and the State Traffic Law Enforcement Authority.

Mohammed added that the operations would be sustained to check the security challenges posed by unregistered vehicles being used to perpetrate crime.

“The operations will be replicated in major towns in the states like Zaria, Kafanchan and Saminaka local governments areas.

“There are six points in the state where we carried out the operations. Figures of other vehicles impounded in the other five locations would be reconciled after the operation to get the complete figure.

“The charges for the motorcyclists to get back their vehicles is to get a license. It’s either they pay N3,350 for three years validity or N5,500 for five years. Once they have evidence of payment from revenue people, then their vehicles would be released.

“In order to avoid double arrest, once somebody has paid the fee, he would be issued receipt and a temporary license; our operatives and other security operatives, have been notified to prevent rearrest.

“This applies to tricycles and motorcycles, the exercise which is routine, will also cover cars and trucks.

“When we see from our research that there are lots of unregistered cars which pose security risks, we and other agencies responsible, will sit and enforce compliance,”he said.

He stressed the need for abstaining from drinking and wrong driving, especially along the Kaduna-Zaria and Kaduna-Abuja highways, which are under construction.

The Executive Chairman of the state revenue service, Mr Said Abubakar, said that the multi agency operation was to ensure security and improve internally generated revenue.

One of the offenders, Haruna Usman, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), that he was caught driving without a license.

He agreed that having drivers license was very important, as it would insulate him from harassment by enforcement agents.

Usman said he was aware of the directive since August about the exercise, but was negligent in obtaining the document.

