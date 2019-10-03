The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC has commenced a nationwide clampdown on motorcycles and tricycles without number plates.

The FRSC Public Education Officer, Mr. Bisi Kazeem, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday, in Abuja.

NAN recalls that the Corps Marshal, Mr. Boboye Oyeyemi had said that the corps would enforce nationwide clampdown on motorcycles and tricycles without number plates and driver’s licence, with effect from Oct. 2.

Kazeem listed the state commands that had begun the enforcement to include Ondo, Kebbi, Kwara, Oyo and Adamawa as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“In Argungu (Kebbi), 16 offenders were booked and had their motorcycles impounded for number plate violation,” he said.

NAN reports that the exercise is aimed at strengthening the ongoing campaign against insecurity in the country.

The commencement of the enforcement was sequel to reports of the pervasive use of motorcycles and tricycles for urban transportation without the riders being properly licensed.

The corps relied on Section 10(4)(h) and (i) of the FRSC (Establishment) Act, 2007, which made possession of class “A’’ driver’s licence and number plates mandatory for motorcycles and tricycles riders before they can operate on the nation’s roads.

Source: NAN

Vanguard News