FRSC arrests 45 truck drivers, prosecutes 28

By Evelyn Usman

The Federal Road Safety Corps Command, FRSC, Apapa, Euro 65, Otto Wharf has said that between July and October this year, it arrested 45 truck drivers and their trucks impounded for various offences ranging from driving with unlatched containers, failure to use seat belts and driving with worn out tyres among other offences.

Breakdown

A breakdown of the figure revealed that 20 trucks were arrested between July and August, 15 in September and 10 between October 1 and October 15, 2019.

Out of the figure, 28 drivers were arraigned before the Lagos State Special offences Mobile Court, at Otto Wharf.

Crime Guard gathered that the first mobile court held on August 28, 2019 at the command with 14 drivers arraigned and six others discharged.

During the second mobile court which held on September 11, 2019, nine drivers were reportedly arraigned while six others were discharged.

The third court session held on Wednesday, where five of the drivers were arraigned.

But the common offence by these erring drivers was failure to install speed limit device in their trucks.

Out of the 10 erring drivers arrested between October 1 and October 15, 2019, only five of them were arraigned.

The first offender, Friday Okocha, driver of a Volvo truck with plate number XJA 261 XX, was arraigned on a three- counts charge of driving without driver’s license, failure to fix speed limit devise in the truck and failure to use seat belt. He pleaded guilty to counts 1 and 2, but rejected the third count insisting that he made use of his seat belt.

Magistrate Salawu, struck out count 1 and gave him a fine of N11,000 which he was instructed to pay into the FRSC account.

The second offender, Adetoya Olareaju, driver of a Volvo truck with plate number JJJ694 XN, was found guilty on a one -count charge of failure to install speed limit device and was fined N3000, by the Magistrate.

On his part, the third driver, Adeloyin Adeshina, with an Iveco truck with registration number APP 243 XX , was also found guilty on one- count charge of failure to install speed limit device on the truck and was subsequently fined N3,000.

The fourth driver, Friday Udebu, who drove a Fiat truck with registration number MUS 280 XE, had the highest fine of N265,000 slammed on him.

He was arraigned on a two-counts charge for driving with worn out tyres and unlatched container..

Magistrate Salawu ordered that his truck should be permanently impounded if he failed to pay the fine into the FRSC’s account.

The fifth offender, Oriade Habeeb, driver of a truck with plate number LSD 727 XL, was arraigned on a three -counts charge of assaulting Marshal on duty and failure to use seat belt. He was fined N15,000.

This measure as gathered, would continue, with a view to avoiding road carnage.

Vanguard